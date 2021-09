Top newcomers: Sr. Luke Attlesey, Jr. Richard Kariuki, So. Xander Calvert, Sr. Tyler White, So. Jon Keillor. 2021 outlook: Century’s top five runners on last year’s Section 1AA runner-up team, including section champion Seth Hill, were seniors. So the Panthers’ lineup will be full of varsity newcomers this season, but they’re not inexperienced. Team captains Attlesey and Kariuki were the top runners on the JV team, as was Calvert. White is out for cross country for the first time, but was on Century’s record-breaking 4x800 relay team last spring. “We have many new and returning athletes who have dedicated their summer to improving themselves,” Callahan said. “It will be a brand new varsity team with many athletes looking to fill those seven positions.