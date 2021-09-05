CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Labour open to tax on wealth to help pay for social care, says Lisa Nandy

By Andrew Woodcock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DR3MJ_0bn6pD3O00

Labour is open to the idea of taxing wealth to help pay for social care , shadow cabinet minister Lisa Nandy has said.

Her comments came as the TUC called for an increase in capital gains tax to raise £17bn a year to fill the massive gap in funding for elderly care and introduce a £10-an-hour minimum wage for care staff.

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own MPs over his plan, expected to be unveiled in the coming week, to raise £10bn for the care system by putting an extra 1 per cent on National Insurance contributions (NICs) paid by workers earning as little as £9,500.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi did not deny that ministers were considering raising tax in order to fund social care.

Asked if people should be paying more tax to get better social care, Mr Zahawi told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show only the government is “committed to reforming” the adult social care system. He declined to confirm expectations that the proposals will be unveiled this week, saying only that they will come “by the end of the year.”

Ms Nandy told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday that a NIC hike - which would breach a Tory manifesto promise - was “a really difficult ask” for low-paid workers like supermarket staff and delivery drivers, saying: “We need to think much more creatively about this and make sure that we don’t load an unsustainable burden onto people who can’t bear it.”

The shadow foreign secretary said the “broad principle (that) those with the broader shoulders should take some of the burden” espoused by the TUC was “absolutely right”.

And she made clear that this could involve a tax on assets, such as property, shares or savings.

“Most people in this country- every family, including my own - is touched by the social care crisis. It is breaking families up and down this country,” said Ms Nandy. “And collectively, we’ve got to find a way to deal with it.

“If that means that those who make their money out of something other than income - out of assets - pay a bit more, if it means that people pay a bit more on their income, if it means that we find some kind of compromise that is sustainable so that people who can pay a bit more do in various different ways, I think that’s the right approach to take.”

A report published by the TUC today argues that raising Capital Gains Tax - paid at 20-28 per cent on profits from shares, business assets and second homes -  is a fairer way to fund social care than hiking workers’ and businesses’ NICs.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said it was “plain wrong” that under current tax arrangements a low-paid social care worker can pay a larger share of their income to fund the social care system than a private equity magnate who profits from asset-stripping care homes to sell on.

Ms O’Grady said: “Our dedicated care workers have risked their lives to care for our loved ones during the pandemic. Now it is time we cared for them.

“Every care worker in Britain should be paid a wage they can live on. And that means at least £10 per hour.

“Any plan to fix social care funding must also fix pay for workers in the sector.

“And working people shouldn’t bear the burden of funding social care alone. The prime minister should be asking those who make a fortune from their property and assets to pay a fairer share of tax.

“It is plain wrong that the government’s social care plans will see a low-paid social care worker paying extra to fund the social care system while the private equity magnate who profits from asset-stripping care homes to sell on sees no change.

“It’s time to raise taxes on wealth to fund social care properly, and guarantee decent pay for all social care workers.”

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Nandy
Person
Trevor Phillips
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care#Capital Gains Tax#Labour#Tuc#National Insurance#Bbc1#Sky News#Nic#Tory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Related
Health ServicesBBC

Minister defends social care bill reform wait

Care Minister Helen Whately has admitted that putting into effect the cap on social care costs is "a little way off" but said it is a "big reform that takes time to implement". MPs last night voted to approve a rise in National Insurance to help fund health and social...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

What are the Government’s NHS and social care plans and how will they affect me?

The Government has set out its plans for the biggest catch-up programme in the history of the NHS in England and an overhaul of the social care sector.– What has been announced?The Government has pledged to invest £36 billion over the next three years to help the NHS recover from the coronavirus pandemic and reform the adult social care system so people no longer face catastrophic care costs.The majority will go to the NHS, with social care receiving £5.3 billion over the next three years.From October 2023, nobody will pay more than £86,000 for their social care – regardless of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

MPs to vote on National Insurance hike to rescue NHS and care tomorrow, in bid to crush Tory opposition

MPs will vote on Boris Johnson’s plan to hike National Insurance to rescue the NHS and social care just 24 hours after the proposals were revealed, in a bid to crush Tory opposition.As expected, payments will rise by 1.25 per cent from next April, to pump £12bn a year into services – breaking a Tory manifesto pledge and, critics say, punishing the young and lower-paid.To counter that charge, working pensioners will also pay what will be called a new “health and social care levy” – which will be listed separately on pay slips, from April 2023.And business owners and...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

Britain set to raise taxes to pay for social care - reports

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The British government is planning a tax hike for around 25 million people to help fund adult social care and the National Health Service, newspapers reported on Friday. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which has provided healthcare that's free at the point of use...
Income TaxPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson to raise National Insurance to pay for social care reform, reports say

A tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is on the cards amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms, according to reports.Sajid Javid has pushed for a two percent increase, saying the £10 billion raised from a mooted one percent rise is not enough, according to The Times.Meanwhile, the Treasury is seeking a 1.25 percent increase that would affect 25 million people according to the Daily Telegraph, which said an announcement could come as soon as next week.Any rise in national insurance is expected to face criticism...
Income TaxTelegraph

How to beat the National Insurance social care tax grab

Manifesto-breaking plans to raise the rate of National Insurance to fund the care crisis will leave the British public hundreds of pounds worse off each year. But savvy taxpayers could soften the blow and still shave thousands from their tax bill. The Telegraph revealed last night that Boris Johnson was...
Income TaxPosted by
The Independent

Tax hike plan for social care reform to come ‘very soon’

A tax rise in national insurance could be used for a post-Covid boost for the NHS and to address long-term social care funding, according to reports.MPs are due to return to Westminster after their summer recess on Monday amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms.Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said the government would announce details of the social care plan “very soon” – but insisted no decision had yet been made on particular tax rises.“We will work as quickly as possible to get that certainty that people have been looking at for so...
HealthPosted by
newschain

Johnson admits breaking manifesto pledge with £12bn health and care tax

Boris Johnson broke an election promise as he announced a £12 billion a year tax raid to address the funding crisis in health and social care. The Prime Minister insisted the new health and social care levy, based on a 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance contributions, was “the reasonable and the fair approach”.
Income Taxinvesting.com

Johnson to Set Out $14 Billion Tax Hike to Fund Social Care

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his long-awaited plan to reform social care on Tuesday, risking a major row with his own party over a potential tax rise that could hit young people hardest. The government is likely to confirm plans to go ahead with a 10...
Income TaxBBC

SNP vote against new health and social care tax

SNP MPs have voted against a new UK-wide health and social care tax that is expected to raise £1.1bn a year for the Scottish NHS. The prime minister says the increase to National Insurance will raise money to help health and care services recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Income TaxBBC

Social care tax rise: MPs to hold Commons vote later

MPs will vote later on whether to raise National Insurance to fund health and social care, a day after Boris Johnson announced the manifesto-breaking move. The prime minister says it will raise £12bn a year which will be used to tackle the health backlog caused by the Covid pandemic and boost social care.
Health ServicesNursing Times

Plans for tax rise to support NHS and reform social care

The prime minister has announced a 1.25% tax rise in order to increase funding for health and social care by £36bn over the next three years. He said this would help address the risks of “catastrophic costs” for social care. But only £5.4bn of the funding will go to social care over the initial three-year period, beginning in 2022-23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy