CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

SLIPKNOT’s COREY TAYLOR Debuts New Mask At ROCKLAHOMA Festival

wesb.com
 5 days ago

SLIPKNOT played its first concert in 18 months Saturday night (September 4) at the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. The gig marked the debut of SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor‘s new mask, which he had been working on for the past few months. This past May, Taylor spoke to Andy Hall...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Metal Mania Radio#Live Nation#Knotfest Iowa#Rocklahoma Slipknot#Los Escenarios#Slipknot Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicNME

Corey Taylor says he has three songs left to record for new Slipknot album

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he has just three songs left to record for the band’s upcoming new album. Speaking to fans as part of this year’s GalaxyCon, the frontman, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, discussed the status of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ – which has a tentative 2022 release.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Slipknot/Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor Tests Negative For COVID-19

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has been testing negative for COVID-19 for two days — according to his wife Alicia. Alicia tweeted, “Corey has been testing negative for two days. Had he not been vaxxed, this would have lasted much longer and been exponentially worse. I know this won’t change all minds, but if you’re on the fence- do it.”
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Corey Taylor Reveals What He Thinks Is ‘The Perfect Metal Album’

The buzz this year has been all about the 30th anniversary of Metallica's self-titled "black" album, but is that Corey Taylor's favorite offering from the Bay Area metal icons or did he choose something else? It turns out that Taylor's Metallica album of choice came a few years earlier with Metallica's 1986 release, Master of Puppets.
Public Health940wfaw.com

Rock Quick Hits: Korn, Corey Taylor, Tame Impala + More!

COREY TAYLOR SAYS HE CAUGHT COVID FROM A FAN: Corey Taylor thinks it was an audience member who infected him with COVID-19. The Slipknot singer told a fan who goes by the name of Billy D on YouTube that he trusts that most people are taking the proper precautions but “sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that.” He added, “I think that’s what happened to me – somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick.” Taylor announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month (Aug 20th), describing it as “the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life.”
Public HealthMetalSucks

Corey Taylor Given All Clear from Covid-19 Infection

Corey Taylor has tested negative for Covid-19 two days in a row after falling ill with the virus last week, and he has returned home after quarantining. The update again comes from his wife, Alicia (of rock n’ roll dance troupe The Cherry Bombs), who offered a similar update earlier in Corey’s recovery. Posting on Twitter yesterday, she said:
Musicmetalinjection

Corey Taylor Wants To Do A "Whiskey Jazz" Record Eventually

Corey Taylor keeps himself plenty busy between Slipknot and his new solo project. Still, Taylor tells GalaxyCon that he'd love to make a whiskey jazz-style record at some point. Which I'm assuming means a generally dirtier, Tom Waits-kinda thing – Googling whiskey jazz only brought up YouTube video compilations of jazz music with pictures of whiskey. So not exactly helpful.
Rock Musicthebrag.com

Judas Priest drummer reflects on death of Slipknot’s Joey Jordison

Scott Travis from Judas Priest has reflected on the untimely death of fellow heavy metal drummer Joey Jordison, a founding member of Slipknot. Jordison passed away in July at the age of 46, with no official cause of death revealed at the time. Now, Travis has opened about the “phenomenal...
Iowa StatePosted by
Eagle 102.3

10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Slipknot’s ‘Iowa’

Everyone knows that Slipknot's second effort Iowa was the furthest thing from a "sophomore slump." After breaking into the scene with their debut album in 1999, a tsunami of pressure was coming for the band as they got back into the studio to work on their next release. They were now superstars, and it happened quickly and unexpectedly.
Iowa Statetreblezine.com

Slipknot’s Iowa is a masterpiece of pain

An isolated guitar rhythm repeats, joined by an increasingly sense array of instrumentation that creates a heavier rhythm, that isolated string backed by a pounding bass and drums. Another guitar revs, the arrangement builds, and the music begins to swell, Corey Taylor screams out, “Hold onto something!” Amid all of this, one gets the urge to scream along with him. In that moment, the opening of Slipknot’s “Disasterpiece,” the pain is unmistakable.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR's Son Comments On JOEY JORDISON's Passing, Pushes Back Against Critics

Griffin Taylor, the 18-year-old son of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor, and frontman of the Iowa-based metal band VENDED, was asked in a new interview with Slasher Pepper how he will pass on the legacy of recently deceased founding SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't feel like passing on Joey Jordison's legacy is my mission in life. I feel like that goal should be towards Simon [Crahan, VENDED drummer and son of SLIPKNOT percissionist M. Shawn Crahan]. Because he was pretty much — I wouldn't say taught by Joey, because he played when he was very young, 'cause Simon started playing when he was very young. But I feel like Simon learned a lot more from Joey than he could ever teach me. So I feel like that honor should go to Simon, on passing Joey Jordison's legacy on. 'Cause Simon is a damn good drummer. I wouldn't say better than Joey, because that would be rude. But I will say that he is up there with Joey."
MusicMetalSucks

Red Fang Cancel U.S. Tour

Red Fang have canceled their upcoming fall tour dates — including an appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky — “in the interest of public safety.”. “Unfortunately, our cautious optimism has turned into stark realism and we have decided to cancel our appearance at Louder Than Life festival and our upcoming Fall US tour in the interest of public safety. We feel it’s not realistic to play shows in a safe/responsible manner and the best thing to do is hang back and wait until the situation improves. Until then, take care of each other. Love, Red Fang.”
MusicPopculture

Elton John Brings Metallica's James Hetfield to Tears With Just One Comment

Elton John's recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus on a Metallica cover song, and his comments on the tune brought frontman James Hetfield to tears. The band was a guest on The Howard Stern Show this week, along with Cyrus, and were surprised by an appearance from John, who joined them virtually. Speaking about "Nothing Else Matters," the Metallica song that John and Cyrus covered, the iconic singer-songwriter referred to it as "one of the best songs ever written." Upon hearing this, Hetfield put his hand to his face, and then began to tear up.
New York City, NYwesb.com

Watch SOULFLY Perform New Song ‘Filth Upon Filth’ In New York City

Fan-filmed video footage of SOULFLY performing a brand new song called “Filth Upon Filth” on September 1 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City can be seen below. Max Cavalera and his bandmates have spent the last few months working on the follow-up to 2018’s “Ritual” at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Arizona with producer Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE.
Public HealthPosted by
97 Rock

Korn’s Munky Tests Positive for COVID, Band’s Tour Will Continue

Korn have run into another case of COVID affecting their current tour, as the group just revealed that guitarist Munky will be sitting out some shows after testing positive. "Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows," the group said in a statement on social media. "The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."
Musicwesb.com

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single ‘Kill The Noise’

PAPA ROACH has released the official music video for its new single, “Kill The Noise”. The clip was once again directed by Bryson Roatch, brother of PAPA ROACH lead singer Jacoby Shaddix. Said PAPA ROACH in a statement: “This track is probably our hardest-rocking new song in four years!”. “Kill...
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Ghost Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as if They Wrote It

Ghost have released their Metallica Blacklist cover version of Metallica's unforgettable "Enter Sandman." It emerged on Friday (Sept. 10), the same day that Blacklist — a tribute collection to Metallica's landmark 1991 "Black Album" — arrived in full, alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of the album itself. Alt-rockers Weezer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy