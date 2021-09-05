Cleanup Boats on Scene of Large Gulf Oil Spill Following Ida
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that cleanup crews were responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida. The spill is coming from an underwater source about 3 kilometers (2 miles) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The reported location is near the site of a miles-long brown and black oil slick visible in aerial photos first published Wednesday by The Associated Press.www.stlouisnews.net
