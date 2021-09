Customer-centric debt management platform Ophelos and Open Banking credit reference agency Credit Kudos have partnered, according to the official press release. The partnership seeks to ensure customers with debt are only committing to repayment plans they can afford, in order to help them improve their long-term financial health and break the debt cycle. Ophelos will use Credit Kudos’ Open Banking insights to better understand the current financial position of individuals who have been referred for debt collection by lenders. This will enable the FCA-authorised company to identify repayment solutions that best fit someone’s current circumstances, helping people manage their financial situation better.