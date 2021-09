This is my 400th column for the Daily Messenger, which can also be accessed online for all the other Messenger Post newspaper readers at mpnnow.com. I am often asked if it is a burden to write a weekly column. My answer is always, NO. It is certainly a challenge, but it is also a joy, especially when readers around town stop me, like a gentleman did even this past week, to tell me that they enjoy the columns. My only regret, which I have expressed at times in the past, is that because of my deadlines, some of the thoughts and insights expressed in the columns seem like old news by the time they are printed.