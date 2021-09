When it comes to fan etiquette, tennis is not like most other sports. Spectators are supposed to act more like they are at the theater than a sporting event with 10,000 plus people. Fans are expected to refrain from leaving their seats until players change sides of the court. During the point, they are supposed to keep quiet, which means no cheering, chatting or talking on your phone. Fans are allowed to cheer — and, yes, in some cases they actually boo — but only after a point is completed.