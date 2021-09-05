CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers down Giants, forge tie atop NL West

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50) avenge an 11-inning loss...

