Barton County, KS

Prepping for Ag Day

Great Bend Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarton County Retired Teachers Karen Garrett, Jari Maritta, Jerry Esfeld, Diane Call and Susan Young prepare Ag Bags that contain gifts for the nearly 400 Barton County fourth graders that will attend Kids Ag Day on Sept. 8 at the Koelsch farm. The gifts were donated by Barton County Farm Bureau, Kanequip, Great Bend Economic Development and the NRCS. The bags also contain a Kids Ag Day T-Shirt for each of the 4th grade teachers, donated by Kanequip. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Ag Day Committee appreciates the farm host, 50-some volunteers and generous sponsors that allows this popular event to take place. The committee also thanks the teachers for recognizing the importance of including ag education into their curriculum.

#Volunteers#Kids Ag Day#Barton County Farm Bureau#Nrcs#Ag
