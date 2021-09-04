Police response on Harding Avenue

On Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, at approximately midnight, Marple Police responded to the 2600 block of Harding Ave for a suspicious incident. A Harding Avenue resident was the victim of a robbery while in Philadelphia earlier in the evening. During the robbery, among other things, the actors stole the victim's keys and identification. Marple Police were notified and informed that the actors from Philadelphia might be at the victim's Marple residence. With the assistance of surrounding police departments, MTPD determined that the actors had already been to Harding Ave and left the area 3 minutes before MTPD was dispatched. The actors were unable to make entry to the house. The actors stole items from the victims' vehicle and fled before police arrived.