Alone Season 9: Check What’s In Store For You!

The premiere of The Bachelorette is going to be here on Tuesday, October 19, but you don’t have to wait any longer to see the key art!. Above is your first-look poster at the new season starring Michelle Young and it’s pretty fantastic. Sure, it does kinda look like she’s hiding in a sea of roses, but at least this is bright, colorful, and it puts the focus on love. It’s certainly a better piece of promo art than what we saw for Clare Crawley, Katie Thurston, or Tayshia Adams over the course of the past year. Those ranged from ill-advised to just downright weird at times.