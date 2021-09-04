CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Alone Season 9: Check What’s In Store For You!

By Rahis Saifi
leedaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 18, 2015, the History Channel premiered ‘Alone,’ a survival-based show, and it has been thriving in the hearts of audiences ever since. Alone season 8 has finally closed the blinds, and now is the time to discuss Alone season 9. Human survival reflexes that are sorely tested in this show, which pushes people to their extremities, Alone is more of a cognitive simulation than a survival program. The players are abandoned with their resources in a dangerous wilderness with only the minimum requirements. They must not only locate shelter, food, and drinkable water, but they must also bear being isolated for as long as they can endure it.

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Pacific#Deserts#The History Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosOutdoor Life

The Clothing That Helped Me Win Season 8 of “Alone”

Time is the one thing that, above all else, will separate quality gear from the rest. Time in the field, time grinding out those long, soggy, wet climbs; time chasing critters through rugged country; time putting gear through the ultimate test of rain, snow, wind, and rough unforgiving country. As a wildlife biologist and backcountry hunter, I’ve invested more time than most letting the mountain sift the good gear from the bad. But, recently I had the opportunity to put all my gear choices to the ultimate test, spending months in Chilko Lake region of British Columbia and having to depend on them as a participant on the History Channel’s TV series “Alone.”
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

What If…? Season 1 Episode 4 – What Did You Think?!

What If…? Season 1 Episode 4 – What Did You Think?!. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of What If…?. Before this show began, Jeffrey Wright, the voice of the Watcher, said that the Doctor Strange episode was his favorite. And now we can see why. The fourth episode of What If…? has hit Disney+, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about What If…? season 1 episode 4.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette: Check out rosy poster for Michelle Young’s season

The premiere of The Bachelorette is going to be here on Tuesday, October 19, but you don’t have to wait any longer to see the key art!. Above is your first-look poster at the new season starring Michelle Young and it’s pretty fantastic. Sure, it does kinda look like she’s hiding in a sea of roses, but at least this is bright, colorful, and it puts the focus on love. It’s certainly a better piece of promo art than what we saw for Clare Crawley, Katie Thurston, or Tayshia Adams over the course of the past year. Those ranged from ill-advised to just downright weird at times.
TV & VideosPosted by
Indy100

Woman freaked out after eating Reese’s chocolate as Reese’s TV ad appears which eerily talks about coincidence

They say TV advertisements are meant to reach their target audience, and one woman can definitely attest to this after she was freaked out at just how accurate one particular commercial was - prepare to be creeped out...TikToker Morgan Mousel (@morgthestallion) was casually eating a Reeses’ pumpkin and was explaining how it was “a year expired” and wanted to see if it was “actually shaped like a pumpkin” after all this time.Though before she could find out, her mouth drops as she flips the camera to show people what she is seeing - a Reese’s commercial displaying their popular peanut...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
Kidslocalsyr.com

What’s On Your Mind: At What Age Do You Let Kids Go To The Fair Alone?

We’re more than halfway through the New York State Fair and for some families, taking your older kids can be bit of a challenge. They likely want to go but chances are it’s not with you. So what is a parent to do? What age is the right age to send your kids off on their own at the fair? It’s what’s on our minds and we want to hear from you too. Share your thoughts with us on Facebook and Twitter.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

The Terminal List Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot

Amazon Prime has been a house of some phenomenal shows that we have fallen in love with. To add to that staggering list of incredible shows is the upcoming show “Terminal List.” News of the show began to surface in late July, and it has been met with eager anticipation from fans around the world. If you are one of those fans, we have compiled all the information we know regarding the show so far.
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

Why Plus-Sizes Belong in-Store—and Not in a Sad Corner Alone

Since middle school, I haven’t gone shopping in stores with a friend once. What I thought would be a pastime for me and my friends through adulthood—grabbing coffee and lunch, perusing the aisles, talking over trends, gawking at the hilarious graphic T-shirts that just won’t die—never was possible for me. Being plus-size, I don’t have the mental capacity to deal with the embarrassment and shame of having to tell my friend that I have to shop in a different part of the store, usually on an entirely different floor, to be able to look at clothes that will fit me.
TV & Videosleedaily.com

Intrusion: Netflix’s new original- Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Don’t ask questions you don’t want to be answered- That’s what intrusion is all about. Intrusion is Netflix’s next big-budget suspense thriller action movie, ready to sprinkle spice for all you thrill-seekers. Netflix has never failed to grab audience’s hearts and never lets them move to other platforms to seek Entertainment. As it brings shows and movies which grips the soul and dries the blood for good, the next in the store is an Intrusion- a story of a young couple that goes from a happy married life to a completely different turn which is suspenseful enough to make you swallow phlegm on and off. ‘Intrusion,’ a new Netflix film, will make you double-check whether or not you bolted your windows and doors. Sparling collaborated with Kyle Benn of Creator Media Entertainment, Josh Weinstock of Sea Smoke Entertainment, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions, and Matthew Myers and Russell Hollander as producers. The film is directed by Adam Salky and is based on a scenario by Christopher Sparling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy