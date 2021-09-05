CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NY

Chautauqua County Genealogical Society hears trolley history

Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD — Ken Springirth of Erie, Pa., was the guest speaker at the annual picnic of the Chautauqua County Genealogical Society at the Ottaway Park in Westfield. Springirth is an author and an historian, and his speech was entitled “Chautauqua County’s Trolley Car History.” Dunkirk and the rest of Chautauqua County were ideally located for the success of the entire trolley car system for recreational travel, business ventures and ease in relocation. At one time, Jamestown had 73 trolley cars and in 1891, the Broadhead family of Jamestown promoted the trolleys. The trolleys went from steam to diesel. The trolley system went south from Jamestown to Westfield and Barcelona, and north from Jamestown to Chautauqua and Mayville, bringing business to the Chautauqua Institution.

