Football

WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher shares thoughts on Texas A&M's win over Kent State

myaggienation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now as Jimbo Fisher shares thoughts on Texas A&M's win over Kent State.

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

Jimbo Fisher
#Texas A M#Kent State#Aggie#American Football#Texas A M#Tags Aggie Football
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M for LSU?

After a disappointing 5-5 season in 2020, off-field allegations and a disappointing season-opening upset loss to UCLA, there is speculation that the 2021 season will be Ed Orgeron’s last as the head coach at LSU. Due to his ties to the program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been speculated to return to LSU for years.
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Jimbo Fisher names Haynes King as Texas A&M's starting quarterback

COLLEGE STATION – Redshirt freshman Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback by coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher told Houston radio station KFNC 97.5 FM that King had won the competition this camp over sophomore Zach Calzada. The dual-threat King, then-starter Kellen Mond’s lone substitute last season, held an...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks Haynes King, season opening win

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took the pulpit last night after the Aggies' season opening 41-10 win over Kent State to discuss the performance of his new quarterback, Haynes King. He also touched on some things that his team needs to clean up as well as the officiating as A&M moved to 1-0 on the year.
College Sports247Sports

Jimbo Fisher evaluates A&M QB Haynes King

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watched his new quarterback, former 247 Sports Composite four star Haynes King, have something of a mixed bag in his first start tonight on the collegiate level in a 41-10 win over Kent State. King threw for 292 yards, displaying the accuracy to hit 21 of 33 throws and even getting in a 53 yarder to Caleb Chapman (who saw hs first game action after being lost for the 2020 season in the Florida game with a knee injury). He also ran the option and scrambled for 22 yards. However, King also threw three interceptions and cost the Aggies scoring opportunities with those mistakes.
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Texas A&M isn't happy with its run defense. Here's why.

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M had just won by 31 points in its season opener and its overmatched opponent, Kent State, had only reached the end zone once, and that was with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter last Saturday. A&M safety Leon O’Neal was livid following the Aggies’ 41-10 victory.
Texas StateAthlonSports.com

Kent State vs. Texas A&M Football Prediction and Preview

The No. 6-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will meet for the first time ever on Saturday night at Kyle Field in a matchup between two teams trending in the right direction. Texas A&M's bid to become a nationally elite program under head coach Jimbo Fisher...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher provides update on pair Texas A&M players arrested

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher provided a status update Monday on two Aggies who had offseason arrests. Defensive end Micheal Clemons and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson each missed Texas A&M’s season opener Saturday against Kent State. Clemons will be back for the Aggies’ trip to Colorado on Saturday, while Jackson...
College Station, TXHouston Chronicle

Jimbo Fisher names snapper as Texas A&M's celebrated '12th Man'

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has named snapper Connor Choate as the program’s celebrated “12th Man” for the 2021 season. Choate is a junior from Coppell who has played in 23 games over the past two seasons. He succeeds former linebacker Braden White as 12th Man, who succeeded Cullen Gillaspia in the notable role.
Texas StateYardbarker

Report: Texas A&M Plan To Extend Jimbo Fisher Through 2031

Jimbo Fisher isn't leaving Aggieland anytime soon. After finishing the 2020 season with their highest ranking since 1939, the Texas A&M Aggies plan to make a major investment Fisher for both the short and long haul. According to reports from Houston Chronicle, The Texas A&M board of regents is set...
College Sportstexags.com

Texas A&M Regents to discuss Jimbo Fisher's contract at upcoming meeting

Earlier this summer, the Board of Regents dealt with Southeastern Conference expansion, with the Board ultimately authorizing Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of admitting the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to the league. This week’s conversation figures to revolve around matters inside the Aggie football program, specifically the man at the top.
College Sportswtaw.com

Report: Texas A&M to pay Jimbo Fisher $9 million annually

Texas A&M is finalizing a 10-year-extension with Jimbo Fisher that will make him the second highest paid coach in college football. The deal would pay Fisher $9 million annually, trailing only Alabama’s Nick Saban. The story was first reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. A&M made headlines in...
College Sportschatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: 3 reasons why Jimbo Fisher deserved $90M deal

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Football (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Texas A&M Football team made a huge announcement last week when Jimbo Fisher declared that Haynes King would be the team’s starting quarterback. It was the news that all Aggie fans were waiting to hear for the entirety of the offseason and was thought to be the biggest football-related news for Texas A&M this summer.

