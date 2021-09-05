WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher shares thoughts on Texas A&M's win over Kent State

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watched his new quarterback, former 247 Sports Composite four star Haynes King, have something of a mixed bag in his first start tonight on the collegiate level in a 41-10 win over Kent State. King threw for 292 yards, displaying the accuracy to hit 21 of 33 throws and even getting in a 53 yarder to Caleb Chapman (who saw hs first game action after being lost for the 2020 season in the Florida game with a knee injury). He also ran the option and scrambled for 22 yards. However, King also threw three interceptions and cost the Aggies scoring opportunities with those mistakes.