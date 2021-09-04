CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Finance Redefined: Swindling the lender and a $100M pot, Aug. 30–Sept. 3

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinance Redefined: Swindling the lender and a $100M pot, Aug. 30–Sept. 3. Welcome to the latest iteration of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter. Just as quickly as the summer departed from our calendars, millions of funds were hacked from the wallets of Cream Finance. Finance Redefined: Swindling the lender and a...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
HobbiesCoinTelegraph

Finance Redefined: DeFi’s $4M lobsters and Solana gaming, Sept. 6–10

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance, or DeFi, newsletter. In a week where the crypto market bears returned for blood, DeFi enlisted an army of lobsters to fight its feuds. While we ponder a feasible battleground for that mammalian–invertebrate combat, feel free to scroll on and read...
Marketsinvesting.com

Swiss Exchange SIX granted approval to launch crypto marketplace

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, announced their approval for regulated Swiss exchange SIX to launch a digital asset marketplace and central securities depository built on distributed ledger technology on Friday. Initially intent on launching in the latter half of 2019, the Six exchange was slowed from progressing...
Marketsinvesting.com

New fund aims to put hundreds of millions toward Algorand DeFi growth

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has developed significantly over the past two years. The Algorand Foundation has unveiled a new fund positioned to allocate money toward certain DeFi projects looking to build on its native blockchain. The pool of capital is called the Viridis DeFi fund and is headed up by...
Worldinvesting.com

Top Australian banks refuse to deal with crypto firms

Two of Australia’s largest banks have totally ignored criticism surrounding their choice of not doing business with crypto firms. The National Australia Bank (OTC:NABZY) (NAB) and Westpac were told that their decisions could restrict the industry’s growth. NAB Chief Executive Ross McEwan told a regular parliamentary hearing that "it's one...
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

Goldman Sach spinoff powering FIG’s new annuity and investment dashboard

Financial Independence Group, a company that connects independent financial advisors with insurance products, is using technology originally developed by Goldman Sachs to power a new advisor dashboard that brings together annuities with structured investments. The new platform, dubbed Quinci, aims to be a one-stop-shop for advisors to access a digital...
Personal Financeinvesting.com

El Salvador's largest bank partners with Flexa for Bitcoin offerings

Bancoagrícola, El Salvador’s largest financial institution is set to boost the country’s Bitcoin adoption policy, thanks to a partnership with digital payments gateway Flexa. According to an official press release shared by Flexa, the partnership will enable Salvadorans to use a variety of Bitcoin-related services like loans, credit cards, and...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

P2P Lender Linked Finance Reports Business Optimism is Back

Peer to peer SME lender Linked Finance says that business optimism is back to pre-pandemic levels even while the Delta/Mu COVID variants capture headlines. Linked Finance, operating in Ireland, reports in its inaugural Linked Finance SME Confidence Index, referencing research conducted by Behaviours & Attitudes, was at 65.6 in Q2 (scored out of 100), surging from a level of 48.7 a year ago, and above the pre-pandemic level of 65.2 in Q4 2019.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$7.2 million in tax refunds to be paid this week

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,931 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 7,207,690 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $10 to Scoop Up Now

Because semiconductors are the backbone of gadgets needed to utilize advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), the industry is seeing surging demand. Furthermore, substantial government and private investments to address a global semiconductor supply shortage should drive the industry’s growth. So, we think it could be wise to bet on low-priced semiconductor stocks ASE Technology (ASX) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM). They are both well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Read on.The increasing dependency on advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G wireless solutions, has caused sustained demand for semiconductors. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the worldwide sales of semiconductors increased 29.2% year-over-year to $44.5 billion in June 2021. Also, substantial government and private investments to tackle the global chip shortage should help the industry meet the surging demand, which is primarily coming from the consumer electronics and electric vehicles industries.
Stocksinvesting.com

Avoid These 2 Stocks That Were Earnings Losers

Given the rising concerns over the Delta variant’s impact on the economic recovery, many investors expect the stock market to remain under pressure in the near term. Amid this environment, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Fastly Inc . (NYSE:FSLY) seem extremely risky bets now, given their weak earnings and sky-high valuations.This week, all three major indices are headed for losses as investors remain concerned over the Delta variant's effect on economic recovery. Adding to the worries is the possibility that the Fed will tighten its accommodative policy, which has kept the rates low and aided the economic recovery.
Stocksinvesting.com

Crypto Flipsider News – September 10th – Bitcoin ETF, Recurring Buys, Bitwise, Osprey Fund Solana, Indian and Australian Regulations

The SEC Sets November Deadline for VanEck Bitcoin ETF Decision. MasterCard Buys CypherTrace, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Adds Recurring Crypto Buy Feature. Bitwise Introduces the World’s First “Ex Bitcoin” Crypto Index Fund. Osprey Funds Launches Solana Trust Product. The Crypto Situation in India and Australia. The SEC Sets November Deadline for VanEck...
Marketsinvesting.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.06%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Industrial Engineering and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.06%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
Marketsinvesting.com

Slow to start: Crypto regulators lagging behind blockchain industry

As if he didn’t have enough to do, Gary Gensler appeared before the European Parliament on Sept. 1 to share his policy recommendations regarding the regulation of crypto assets and other matters. While the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair made clear that he was presenting his own views — not those of the Commission — his (virtual) appearance necessarily raised questions.
Businessinvesting.com

Wall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Friday as investors weighed signs of higher inflation, while Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) tumbled following an unfavorable court ruling related to its app store. U.S. producer prices rose solidly in August, leading to the biggest annual gain in nearly 11 years and indicating that...
Marketsinvesting.com

CBDCs could lead to 'deeply negative interest rates': Wall Street Journal

According to the Wall Street Journal, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could actually negatively impact interest rates by giving policymakers an additional tool. In his article, "Digital Currencies Pave Way for Deeply Negative Interest Rates," senior columnist James Mackintosh argues that the difference between a CBDC and cash would be highlighted if interest rates fell below zero. People would be more inclined to hold on to physical cash to “earn zero” rather than lose money on a digital dollar issued by the central bank.
Marketsinvesting.com

Kroger Falls as Fresh Guidance Still Points to Lower Annual Sales

Investing.com – Kroger stock (NYSE: KR ) fell 4.3% Friday after the company’s revised estimates, while better from the previous guidance, still indicated that annual sales will be lower than last year’s. Sales growth in the second quarter also crawled as people attempted to return to normal lives by stocking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy