Texas A&M soccer team will host UTEP today at Ellis Field

Texas A&M walk on defensive back Alex Zettler was placed on scholarship per a tweet from his father, Brian Zettler. Zettler is in his fourth year in the program, earning the Defensive Scout Team Player Award at the annual team banquet after the 2019 season and redshirting in 2018. Per 12thman.com., Zettler attended Brighton High School in West Jordan, Utah where he was named Team MVP in 2017, was a two time All-Region selection, and was named the Best of State Male Athlete of the Year (Utah) in 2018. In addition, he was a two-time All-Region selection in baseball.