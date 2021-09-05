Texas A&M soccer team will host UTEP today at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will host the UTEP Miners at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field. The match will be broadcasted on KAGC (97.3 FM) and will air on SEC Network Plus (online). A&M (2-2) is coming off two wins at home against ninth-ranked Clemson 3-1 and most recently Sam Houston 5-0 on Friday. The Aggies have a 12-game win streak at Ellis Field. The last time they lost was in October 2019 against Arkansas 3-1.myaggienation.com
Comments / 0