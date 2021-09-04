CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward, NE

Season opener spoiled at No. 3 Morningside

cune.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Concordia University Football program drew the ultimate test in its 2021 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 4) night as it invaded the home field of 10-time defending GPAC champion Morningside. The Mustangs looked the part of the No. 3 team in the NAIA while racking up 652 total yards in the process of routing the Bulldogs, 63-7, in Sioux City, Iowa. In game one of year five of his college football career, Concordia All-American linebacker Lane Napier made 12 tackles.

www.cune.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Seward, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
City
Seward, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Chargers#American Football#Gpac#Mustangs#Naia#All American#Doane#Concordia Briar Cliff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy