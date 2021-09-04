Season opener spoiled at No. 3 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Concordia University Football program drew the ultimate test in its 2021 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 4) night as it invaded the home field of 10-time defending GPAC champion Morningside. The Mustangs looked the part of the No. 3 team in the NAIA while racking up 652 total yards in the process of routing the Bulldogs, 63-7, in Sioux City, Iowa. In game one of year five of his college football career, Concordia All-American linebacker Lane Napier made 12 tackles.www.cune.edu
