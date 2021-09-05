CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

By Adam Lemon
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...

www.dailyforex.com

Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold steadies on US dollar retreat, heads for weekly fall

BENGALURU (Sept 10): Gold prices were steady on Friday, caught between a pullback in the dollar and growing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's timeline to start tapering stimulus, with the precious metal heading to record a weekly decline. Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.86 per ounce by 0110...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Trying to Conquer $1800

Gold markets have been all over the place during the trading session on Thursday as the market has been stabilizing after the recent selloff. Quite frankly, gold is going to continue to be all over the place in the short term, because we had seen so much in the way of selling pressure. After all, that big candlestick that we had seen form on Tuesday is the kind of candlestick that can kick off a new leg lower.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1825. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.1844 and then fall to return to 1.1825. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 1.1782; if to the upside – start a new growth to break 1.1884 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1922.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Continues to Struggle With 50 Day EMA

The Aussie dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as the 50 day EMA continues offer short-term resistance. That being said, we are dense back in the middle of a significant consolidation area between 0.74 and 0.73. This of course sets up for a potentially interesting trade scenario.
Stocksdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Breaks Down Significantly

The FTSE 100 broke below the recent support level rather rapidly during the trading session on Thursday, to crash into the 7000 handle. This is an area that will attract a lot of attention in and of itself, so do not be surprised at all to see this as an area to pay close attention to as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure.
Stocksdailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Forms Ominous Candle

The Parisian index initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to fall again. By doing so, the market ended up forming a bit of an inverted hammer, which sits right on top of an uptrend line. This uptrend line has been important for a while, and now it looks like the €6600 level is what everybody is paying attention to.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls firming at the 61.8% ratio

AUD/USD bulls holding the fort at the 61.8% ratio. The US dollar has dipped on weaker US yields but should it firm, AUD/USD bears will look to 30 Aug highs near 0.7320. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7365 at the time of writing, trapped technically as it attempts to move away from trendline support.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US dollar better poised to triumph

The European Central Bank was far more cautious than anticipated, hitting the EUR. US Retail Sales and inflation-related data take centre stage this week. EUR/USD has lost bullish potential in the long term, could retest 2021 low. The EUR/USD pair gave up this week and finished it around 1.1830 after...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bulls hang on nervously near 61.8% golden ratio, ECB looms

AUD/USD bears stay in control mid-week as risk-apatite deteriorates. Central bank tapering themes are weighing on global benchmarks and risk associated currencies. A break of the 0.7340s opens near term risk to 0.7315. The Australian dollar is regarded as a currency that is linked to the market's risk profile which...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed taper talk amidst uncertain economic outlook lifts dollar

Loonie Extends Decline Post BOC, Euro Stays Soft Ahead of ECB. Summary: Fed speak lifted the Dollar above its rivals despite the recent slowdown in US jobs growth in August. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the US central bank could tapering this year into the first half of next year. John Williams, New York Federal Reserve President said that “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year” if the economy continues to improve, as he anticipates. In contrast, the Fed in its latest Beige Book report, which periodically looks at the nation’s economic picture, said that the US economy had “downshifted slightly” in August. Optimism in investor sentiment has faded amidst a slowdown in the global economic recovery. Which weighed on risk appetite and provided the US Dollar with haven support. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies lifted 0.21% to 92.70 from 92.55 yesterday. Ahead of today’s European Central Bank interest rate meeting, the Euro remained soft, slipping 0.23% to 1.1820 (1.1840). The Dollar extended its advance against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2690, up 0.3% (1.2648) after the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its QE program. Other risk currencies were also lower. The Aussie renewed its drop, settling at 0.7365 from 0.7387 yesterday. Sterling eased to 1.3772 from 1.3782 on the broadly based stronger Greenback. The British currency recovered most of its losses after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the minimum conditions for a rate rise have been met but are not sufficient for one at the present time. The Dollar ended little changed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) settled at 1.3462 (1.3458) while.
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index has Tough Session

The DAX Index gapped slightly lower at the open on Wednesday, and then broke down below the 50-day EMA. Worse yet, the market closed towards the lowest part of the candlestick, suggesting that there could be a little bit of follow-through coming. If that is going to be the case, then it is very likely that the DAX is going to go looking towards the 15,500 level.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Forms Neutral Candle at 50-Day EMA

The Australian dollar chopped around and did as much damage to accounts as it could on Wednesday as we ended up forming a neutral candlestick around the 50-day EMA. This is also right in the middle of the consolidation area that we had recently broken out of, so while it does suggest that perhaps there are going to be buyers in this general vicinity, the reality is that the candlestick does not leave much in the way of clarity quite yet.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Stocks Dip on Growth Fears

Most stock markets have traded lower as markets focus on signs of slowing economic growth and looming QE tapering from the Federal Reserve. In the Forex market, the US dollar is bid again, while the commodity currencies (especially the CAD and AUD) look weak again. Safe-havens such as the CHF and JPY are also relatively strong.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GPB/USD Forecast: British Pound Forms Big Hammer

The British pound initially fell on Wednesday to reach down towards the 200-day EMA. By reaching down the way we have, the market has turned around to form a bit of a hammer in reaction to that very same 200-day EMA. The candle in and of itself is very bullish, and it does suggest that we could go higher. However, when you look at the longer-term charts, the structure of the market is not necessarily something that I am overly excited about.
Stocksdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back Toward Support

The FTSE 100 pulled back significantly on Wednesday as we continue to chop around without any type of direction. The 50-day EMA has offered a little bit of support, but like most other markets, the FTSE 100 has no idea where it wants to be. We are in an uptrend, which is something that you have to pay attention to. But at the end of the day, I would not get overly aggressive about anything at this point. Central banks around the world have no idea what they are doing, and it is reflected in stock markets everywhere.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Best Buying Levels

Gold has been subjected to selloffs that pushed it towards the $1783 level, settling around $1790 as of this writing. In the middle of the week's trading, gold experienced its worst daily performance in months. The gains of the US dollar were the main factor for this decline. But at the same time, global fears of the rapid spread of the Delta variant will remain a contributing factor to the return of gold’s safe haven gains.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back in Choppy Session

The NASDAQ 100 pulled back a bit on Wednesday as we continue to see nauseating volatility. The NASDAQ 100 pulled back towards the 15,600 level, and then turned around to show a little bit of life towards the end of the day. Nonetheless, this is a market that has chopped around without any real direction over the last six or seven days and may be either a little overbought or simply grinding away in order to make the next move.
Stocksfxempire.com

European Equities: Economic Data and the ECB in Focus

German Trade Balance (Jul) ECB Interest Rate Decision (Aug) Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into a transaction with us. Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

