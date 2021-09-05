This On-The-Water Lake Resort In Michigan Offers A Dreamy Getaway For All Ages

Are you looking for a fun escape that will allow you to appreciate Michigan’s many natural delights while appreciating quiet time with loved ones? Large-scale resorts have their perks, but there’s something utterly wonderful about checking in at a smaller spot where life seems to slow down. As you prepare for your next getaway here in the Great Lakes State, keep this serene destination in mind.

Little Island Lake Resort is located at 3750 Indian Lake Rd in National City.

You might not be familiar with this breathtaking resort, but you’ll become a lifelong fan once you’ve enjoyed your first stay here. This spot is the perfect meeting of manmade comfort and natural beauty.

Open all year long, Little Island is the ideal spot for a family getaway, a romantic escape, or a small gathering with loved ones. With accommodations for up to 30, it even works as a wedding venue.

There are five units on site, including three rustic-style cabins, a lodge, and a loft space. No matter where you stay, you’ll have access to the resort’s sandy beachfront along gorgeous Little Island Lake.

When we say the resort is waterfront, we truly mean it. In just seconds, you can walk from your accommodations to the shoreline to enjoy fishing, swimming, sunbathing, and more.

Test your balance on a stand-up paddle board or gather ‘round for an evening bonfire at the community fire pit. There’s a genuine sense of quietude and relaxation here that’s impossible not to appreciate.

If that weren’t enough, Little Island Lake Resort is conveniently located near a variety of local attractions, including the Lumberman’s Monument and Tawas Point Lighthouse, a history-rich treasure.

When you’re ready for an unforgettable Great Lakes State vacation in any season, make your reservations at this waterfront wonderland. You’ll soon be counting down the days until your next visit.

For additional information about this lakefront locale in Michigan, including reservation details, click here .

