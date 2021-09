Anxiety is a problem that affects a lot of individuals. However, new study has revealed that one generation, millennial, has it harder than the others to live with the frequently debilitating condition: they can’t get away from the pressure to always be doing, sharing, like, or commenting online. People find it difficult to sit down and think about what they want to accomplish with their life, how to create time for solitude, and to think for the purpose of thinking in today’s hyper-connected, and fast-paced society.