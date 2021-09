COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M had its highest finish in the national rankings since 1939 a year ago as the Aggies finished fourth in both major polls. After a long offseason, the team is ready to improve on that in 2021 as the No. 6 Aggies kick off the season this coming weekend. It will be the first time the 2019 campaign that Kyle Field will have a full crowd and the team is definitely excited to play in front of the 12th Man. Here is how to watch Texas A&M vs. Kent State.