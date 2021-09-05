CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 1 Game Recap: Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24

Cover picture for the articleMissouri, Mid-American Conference, Central Michigan University, Central Michigan Chippewas football, Missouri Tigers football. The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) were driving late in the game, down 10, looking to score a touchdown for pride with 20 seconds left. Jake Sirmon (23—of-46, 295 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) dropped back to pass, scrambled, and had nowhere to go, with Mizzou’s Mekhi Wingo dragging him down for a loss of seven yards, ending the game.

