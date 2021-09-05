CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

New Crawford County sheriff vows continued integrity, accountability

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN BUREN -- The new sheriff of Crawford County said he intends to follow the path laid out by his predecessor. Chief Deputy Jim Damante, 58, became sheriff following the resignation of Ron Brown from the position effective midnight Tuesday. Damante will serve as sheriff until Brown's four-year term expires Dec. 31, 2022, although he won't be able to run for the position in the 2022 election, according to the county Clerk's Office.

