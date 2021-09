LINCOLN – The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) continues to see overall growth in enrollment for the System. As of Sept. 3, the NSCS had an overall increase in full-time equivalent (FTE) of 2 percent. This increase can be attributed to the large freshman classes at Chadron, Peru, and Wayne State Colleges. Wayne State led with one of its largest freshman classes (801) in history. Substantial increases in the number of graduate students at Peru State (14.1 percent) and Wayne State (8.6 percent) also contributed to the gain.