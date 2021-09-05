CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfer fatally bitten by shark off Australia’s east coast

 5 days ago
A policeman talks to surfers near the beach in Coffs Harbour, Australia, where a man was fatally bitten by a shark (Australian Broadcasting Corporation/AP) (AP)

A surfer has been fatally bitten by a shark off Australia’s eastern coast as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father’s Day.

Fellow surfers, bystanders and paramedics gave the man CPR but he had a critical arm injury and could not be revived, New South Wales Ambulance official Chris Wilson said.

The attack occurred off Shelly and Emerald beaches in Coffs Harbour, about 530 kilometres (330 miles) north of Sydney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNilx_0bn6Lb2a00
A police car blocks access to a path near the beach in Coffs Harbour, Australia, where a surfer was fatally bitten by a shark (Australian Broadcasting Corporation/AP) (AP)

Witness Aaron Armstrong said Emerald Beach (EB) was very popular and many locals were in the water enjoying and celebrating Father’s Day.

Mr Armstrong told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “Yeah, it will change the fabric a little bit for a little while in EB, that’s for sure.”

He said it was the first shark attack in the community that he and other locals knew of.

New South Wales state is under a coronavirus lockdown but people can leave their homes for exercise, including swimming. People from the same family can go to the beach for Father’s Day.

Before Sunday, the most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was in May off the coast of Forster, 220 kilometres (137 miles) north of Sydney.

