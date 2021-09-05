CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Dutch Grand Prix on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch F1 race

By Tom Fenton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Lewis Hamilton will attempt to tame a raucous home crowd when Formula One returns to the Netherlands for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years.

A farcical finish at Spa, when points were awarded to the top 10 drivers with just two laps completed behind a safety car, meant Hamilton’s lead has been halved in a nail-biting driver’s championship.

FOLLOW LIVE: All the updates from the Dutch Grand Prix

The Briton’s advantage now stands at just three points with Verstappen doing little to try and subdue his home supporters ahead of a pivotal weekend. “When you go to a football match, when you go to a home ground the other opposition will be booed at some point, and it’s not up to then the local club to come onto the speakers and go ‘guys, you cannot boo’, because it will naturally happen,” Verstappen said.

Hamilton will also need to block out the commotion caused by George Russell’s impending move to Mercedes, with the 23-year-old Briton set to replace Valtteri Bottas.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

What time does the Dutch Grand Prix start?

The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 3rd September.

How can I watch it?

The race will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports F1. Subscribers can stream the race live on the Sky Go app. Highlights will be on Channel 4 after 6:30pm.

What has Lewis Hamilton said?

Asked about the prospect of George Russell becoming his teammate, Hamilton stated, “If it does turn out that I have got a new teammate, I am in a different place in my life,”

“Our relationship will be good. He is clearly an incredibly talented driver, and I would say the only highlight from last week was his amazing qualifying lap. He is humble and I am excited to see the youngsters coming through.

“I don’t want to lose to them, but I want to see the progression of the sport because I am a fan. These guys are fierce and I see a lot of myself in the younger generation.”

What has Max Verstappen said?

Asked if he should call on his supporters not to jeer Hamilton, Verstappen said: “When you go to a football match, you come into a home ground, the opposition will be booed at some point and it’s not up to the local club to go on to the speakers and say, ‘Guys, you cannot boo’ because it will happen.

“I don’t think it’s up to me to say, ‘Guys, you cannot boo’. I am not them. I have to just focus on what I’m doing on the track.”

What happened last time out?

Half points were awarded to the top 10 after a washout at the Belgian Grand Prix, with Verstappen finishing 1st, George Russell taking a remarkable second place, and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top three. Lando Norris, Serio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were all outside the points.

What are the drivers’ standings?

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 202.5

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 199.5

3. Lando Norris (McLaren) 113

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 108

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 104

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 83.5

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 82

8. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 50

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 54

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine Renault) 39

