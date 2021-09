Despite the pleas from some donors and administrators to go bigger, one of the smarter decisions TCU has made in recent years was to not expand the seating capacity beyond …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.