CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

Sylvia Johnson Greenwood, 87

Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvia Johnson Greenwood, 87, passed peacefully away late in the afternoon of August 29, 2021. Sylvia’s home these past years has been The Courtyard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Members of her “extended family” there at The Courtyard, along with Auburn Crest Hospice, all gently helped Sylvia to her final rest. Both of these agencies, along with their wonderful staff, are truly held in the highest regard and appreciation by the family. They have tenderly cared for Sylvia and ensured her comfort and happiness during these years.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur D'alene, ID
Obituaries
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
North Dakota State
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Auburn Crest Hospice#Swedish#Scandinavian#Cedar Street Electric#Westview Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy