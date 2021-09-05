Sylvia Johnson Greenwood, 87, passed peacefully away late in the afternoon of August 29, 2021. Sylvia’s home these past years has been The Courtyard in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Members of her “extended family” there at The Courtyard, along with Auburn Crest Hospice, all gently helped Sylvia to her final rest. Both of these agencies, along with their wonderful staff, are truly held in the highest regard and appreciation by the family. They have tenderly cared for Sylvia and ensured her comfort and happiness during these years.