Labor Day Weekend is officially here! Can you believe it? How is summer already coming to an end? Do you all have plans or are you staying at home this LDW? I’m sharing some white items and pieces that can not only be worn before Labor Day, but also afterward. These pieces are great for transitioning from the summer to the fall. That rule about not wearing white after Labor Day is totally outdated. I wear my white jeans all year long! Also, be sure and read all the way through to catch the best of Labor Day Weekend SALES.