Be on the Alert: Cyber Criminal Actors are Targeting the Food and Agriculture Sector with Ransomware Attacks

By Vermont Official State Website
vermont.gov
 8 days ago

Ransomware attacks targeting the Food and Agriculture sector disrupt operations, cause financial loss, and negatively impact the food supply chain. Ransomware may impact businesses across the sector, from small farms to large producers, processors and manufacturers, and markets and restaurants. Food and agriculture businesses victimized by ransomware suffer significant financial loss resulting from ransom payments, loss of productivity, and remediation costs. Companies may also experience the loss of proprietary information and personally identifiable information (PII) and may suffer reputational damage resulting from a ransomware attack.

agriculture.vermont.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ransomware#Data Breach#Malware#The Food And Agriculture#Pii#Threat Overview#Wi Fi#Cisa#Isac#The U S Government
