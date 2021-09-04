Demarest downs Paramus in Opening Night, overtime thriller

DEMAREST -- There was a lot to take in over the three-plus hours that it took to play the season opener between Northern Valley/Demarest and visiting Paramus on Friday night. For one, the fans were back and Demarest’s throaty student section made for an electric atmosphere for high school sports, something that was sorely missing during last season. Everybody was so pumped up that the national anthem was played twice in the pregame and things got progressively more interesting from there starting with the first kick of the ball.