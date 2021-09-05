CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Express your political opinions — without the vulgarity

Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

With respect, a “word” to the wise … enough. There has been a growing, and very opinionated, band of the American public that has stepped over the line of ethical human behavior. More and more, the general public has been inundated with flags and banners that are protected by the First Amendment. However, when your display of profanity is in plain view because you are making your protected opinion, you are infringing on my right as a taxpaying citizen of this country to object to a vulgar display of words. Of course, I am talking of the "[explective] Biden and [expletive] those who voted for him” flag that is become prevalent at homes, in the beds of pickup trucks and establishments across the country.

