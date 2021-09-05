If you are wearing a mask, you are living in fear

Virus expert Michael Osterholm predicts a further spike in Delta cases. "I do," he warns. And they might be coming to your neighborhood. "One of the challenges we have right now is as a country, we're in a series of regional epidemics of COVID overlaid into one big national pandemic outbreak. For example," Osterholm told MPR, "initially we saw cases rapidly elevated in Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Southern Missouri, Northern Arkansas, and Mississippi. Those numbers are actually leveling off and starting to come down. What we're seeing now, however, is big regional increases in the following regions. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.