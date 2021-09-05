CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

If you are wearing a mask, you are living in fear

Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

If you are wearing a mask, you live in fear. You are living in the brainwashing lie and have no business being in charge of anything while living in fear. Follow the science and follow the money and the truth is waiting to rip that false muzzle off of your face.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Living In Fear#Poison#Americans#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Get vaccinated, wear a mask and you will still be at COVID-risk

STARKVILLE — This weekend, I completed my 10-day COVID-19 Delta Variant quarantine period. My wife and I both were diagnosed with so-called “breakthrough cases” of the virus. Our diagnoses came after traveling to Alaska for a family event. But there’s no way of knowing whether the exposure came on the Kenai Wilderness in rural Alaska, on board the seven-plus-hour flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta to Ted Stevens Airport in Anchorage or shopping at the Walmart in Starkville the night before we departed.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

RS Recommends: The Comfortable Face Masks You Won't Even Mind Wearing

With offices opening back up and some venues requiring masks at live shows and events, having a reusable, comfortable face mask remains as important as ever, and that’s especially true if you’re traveling. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “to reduce the risk of being infected with...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.
Montgomery County, PAaroundambler.com

Opinion | You can’t go maskless on the day you make a recommendation to wear masks outdoors and expect people to take you seriously

On Friday, September 3rd, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on the latest recommendation from Montgomery County connected to COVID-19. The new recommendation is that everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks outdoors when not able to social distance or with those who are not part of their household. The recommendation goes into effect starting September 6th (which is today).
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in COVID Danger

Virus expert Michael Osterholm predicts a further spike in Delta cases. "I do," he warns. And they might be coming to your neighborhood. "One of the challenges we have right now is as a country, we're in a series of regional epidemics of COVID overlaid into one big national pandemic outbreak. For example," Osterholm told MPR, "initially we saw cases rapidly elevated in Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Southern Missouri, Northern Arkansas, and Mississippi. Those numbers are actually leveling off and starting to come down. What we're seeing now, however, is big regional increases in the following regions. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fortune

You may need to wear a different mask on your next flight

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Those washable fabric masks you’ve gotten used to wearing might not be enough the next time you take to the sky. Several airlines are banning cloth masks, insisting that travelers wear surgical masks, FFP2 masks,...
Anderson County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Health professionals fear misinformation may lead some pregnant woman to avoid COVID vaccine

Health professionals are concerned misinformation may be leading some people who are pregnant to choose not to get the COVID vaccine, despite universal recommendations that they do so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About six months ago, the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to everyone 16 years and older. At that time, many expectant mothers had questions about how the vaccine would impact their pregnancy and if it was safe. From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to...
Public HealthMidland Daily News

Your mask may not be good for you

If you're hoping your mask will contribute to helping you against the coronavirus, think again. But only if you're not wearing an N95 or KN95. According to a study from the American Institute of Physics, cloth masks and surgical masks have a very low ventilation efficiency percentage compared to the popular, more expensive masks previously mentioned.
LifestyleThe Verge

Refusing to wear a mask on an airplane could now cost you up to $3,000 in fines

Refusing to wear a mask on an airplane is about to get really expensive. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it was doubling civil penalties for those who refuse to comply with federal mask mandates on commercial airlines, at airports, or on certain forms of public transportation like passenger rail or intercity buses. Repeat offenders could now face fines of up to $3,000.
KidsBonner County Daily Bee

Mask up, get COVID-19 vaccine and protect our kids

Thanks to my dear friend Jim Payne for your good wishes. (Daily Bee, Aug. 10); and thanks for joining me in criticizing the Idaho House of Representatives for trying to ban hospital and business requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations. Banning these actions is an abandonment of the House's mission: “Adopt a system of laws that promote the health, education and well-being of Idaho’s citizens.” They are not doing the job they promised to do.
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy