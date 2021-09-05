Mask up, get COVID-19 vaccine and protect our kids
Thanks to my dear friend Jim Payne for your good wishes. (Daily Bee, Aug. 10); and thanks for joining me in criticizing the Idaho House of Representatives for trying to ban hospital and business requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations. Banning these actions is an abandonment of the House's mission: “Adopt a system of laws that promote the health, education and well-being of Idaho’s citizens.” They are not doing the job they promised to do.bonnercountydailybee.com
Comments / 0