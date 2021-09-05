CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong says it will not cooperate with a national security investigation into the group’s activities. Police notified the alliance last month it was under investigation for working for foreign interests. Alliance vice chairwoman Chow Han Tung calls the investigation an abuse of power. She denied the group was working for foreign interests and noted the organization was founded by Hong Kong people during the 1989 democracy movement. The investigation is part of a broad crackdown on Hong Kong civil society following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. Several similar groups have been forced to disband or seen their leaders arrested.

