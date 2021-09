The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS have been Asus exclusive SKUs until now. For a recap on these 35W processors, please go and mull over the HEXUS editor's deeper look at AMD 5000 Series Mobile processors from January. Now there are signs of two important changes with regard to these processors: firstly it looks like Asus exclusivity is over; and secondly it looks like there are 'Creators Editions' versions of these processors on the way with faster base clocks.