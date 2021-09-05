CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Anniversary

Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger and Beth (Oregon) Penke were married September 1, 1971 at First Lutheran Church Papillion, NE. They have two children Roth and Sophia Penke, Gretna, NE and Amber and Chris Briggs, Springfield, NE. They have four grandchildren Taylor and Chandler Briggs, Springfield, NE and Rylan and Sloan Penke, Gretna, NE. Roger is retired from Kellogg's and Beth is retired from Methodist Cancer Center. A celebration was held September 1 at Kobe Steak House. Roger and Beth have always had a strong faith and feel very blessed to have been able to share 50 years together.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Kellogg#Methodist Cancer Center#Kobe Steak House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Midlands Voices: Tri-Faith gathering in Omaha will promote understanding on 9/11 anniversary

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, we watched in horror as terrorist attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead and more than 6,000 injured. In the months following, accounts of harassment of Muslims, and those perceived to be Muslim, increased. In many American communities, immigrants and citizens of Arab, Middle Eastern and South Asian ancestry experienced a surge in discrimination and violence. Victims of many faiths — Muslim, Bahai, Sikh, Jain, Hindu and more — were persecuted post-9/11.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Minot, NDPosted by
Oxygen

A Kindergarten Teacher Conspired With Her Husband To Brutally Stab His Ex 40 Times

When a promising, young nursing student was found savagely killed in her North Dakota home, the evidence quickly pointed toward her ex-husband. But after Richie Wilder Jr. was convicted of killing Angila Wilder, a casual conversation with a former bartender would reveal there was much more to the dark story, as seen on “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered," airing Thursdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Attorney who filed lawsuit over Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner's suicide resurfaces

The attorney who filed a wrongful-death lawsuit over Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner’s suicide resurfaced Wednesday after a mysterious two-week absence from court proceedings. John Pierce, a Los Angeles attorney who gained celebrity by briefly representing gunman Kyle Rittenhouse and partnering with one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, had not shown up for several hearings on behalf of those accused in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building.
North Platte, NEOmaha.com

Deer attack sends North Platte parks employee to hospital

A North Platte parks employee was hospitalized for the night but not seriously injured after a Wednesday morning attack by a whitetail deer in its enclosure at Cody Park. Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said the employee had gone inside to feed the deer when it attacked him. “I got a...
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Integrating prayer and animals

TODAY’S WORD is gainsaid. Example: The impact of railroads on Westward Expansion cannot be gainsaid. FRIDAY’S WORD was pusillanimous. It means cowardly, timid, showing lack of courage or determination. Example: “The pusillanimous soldier failed to join in the night patrol and was disciplined by his commanding officer.”. PUBlic Theology. “The...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Lance Morgan: How Ho-Chunk grew and is investing in building communities

Ho-Chunk Inc. was started by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska in 1995. The corporate mission of the company was to invest gaming dollars back into the community to help develop the tribe’s economy offset the negative impact of competition from Iowa’s gaming expansion. Our original focus was on the tribe’s...
ReligionTimes Gazette

Enter the door before it’s too late

In Genesis 6 the Bible says that in Noah’s time the thoughts and intents of men’s hearts were evil continually. Much like today, the earth was filled with corruption and violence. And it grieved God that he had made man. So he limited the life of an individual on earth to 120 years. God could not strive with man any longer than that, because men grew more and more corrupt and violent.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Storm Chasers and Union Omaha to host Hurricane Ida Relief Drive

The Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha announced today the launch of the Hurricane Ida Relief Drive, which will collect essential items to be distributed to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The drive is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Union Omaha soccer match at Werner Park and concludes following the Storm Chasers home game on Sept. 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy