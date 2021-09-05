CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Anniversary

Omaha.com
 5 days ago

It was 60 years ago this week that our parents were joined in holy matrimony and we began the start of our family. Congrats and big hugs for reaching a huge milestone! We celebrate with you Mom and Dad and happy Diamond anniversary! Love, LeAnn and Lori.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom And Dad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Harford County, MDOmaha.com

Raise the Barre Studio of Dance keeps kids on their toes

BALTIMORE – When the pandemic forced all the dance-loving children in Harford County, Maryland, to hang up their tutus and put away their jazz shoes, Danielle Forgione and Melissa DeSantis knew they had to do something. Not only were their own daughters distraught at unexpectedly losing an activity — and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Adrienne on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Adrienne had quite a dramatic history on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and fans can’t quite believe that it’s really over! The character first appeared in December of 1986 played by Judi Evans, who continued to play Adrienne on and off over the years. Denise Warner portrayed the role for a month before Evans stepped in but the character’s face was never shown. And a young Alison Sweeney once played Adrienne in flashbacks in 1987 before joining the cast of DAYS as Sami Brady! However, following the soap’s shocking time jump one year into the future, everyone was reeling from Adrienne’s death!
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV & Videosthefocus.news

Is Jax leaving General Hospital for good this time?

Jasper “Jax” Jacks has appeared on and off General Hospital for many years but fans are growing concerned he may be leaving General Hospital for good this time. Jax, played by Ingo Rademacher, first appeared on the show in January 1996. He left the show in 2000 but made a comeback in 2001. He remained as part of General Hospital until 2011.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...
TV Seriesfame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Plotline Predictions For September 2021

Will Allie be supportive of Johnny and Chanel’s relationship (once she finds out), or will she look for ways to sabotage it? Will the truth come out about Sarah Horton’s disappearance, once Rex steps into town? How will this affect the Xwen relationship? There’s nothing Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans love more than speculating on storylines! As such, below are some DOOL plotline predictions for September 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Are We Getting Another Showmance on 'Big Brother' Season 23?

First, there was Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa Lopez. Then, there was Derek Xiao and Hannah Chaddha, despite their anti-showmance attitude. But while there have been several will-they-won't-they showmances on Big Brother Season 23, the one fans most recently got a glimpse of was one that they never expected. Article continues...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer makes bittersweet return to GMA studio with a selfie

Lara Spencer is finally back to work at the Good Morning America studio, joining her co-stars Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and more. The journalist shared a selfie that showed off how happy she was to be back with the team, while still remembering someone special back home. WATCH:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy