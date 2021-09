BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots players had Tuesday off, but the front office was busy building up its contact list. The Patriots worked out 10 players on Tuesday, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, including former Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges. The 25-year-old Hodges signed with Pittsburgh after going undrafted out of Samford in 2019, and started six games as a rookie after Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph both went down with injuries. Hodges threw for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, with the Steelers going 3-3 in his starts.