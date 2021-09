WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — As the family of Army Staff Sgt. Chris Birdwell prepared to commemorate the ninth anniversary of his death in Afghanistan, 13 new households joined the “Gold Star Family,” a group of those who lost their soldiers at war. Much like those killed in the bombing outside the Kabul, Afghanistan airport, Birdwell also paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan during the 20-year-long war. (credit: Birdwell Family) Pam Birdwell, Chris’ mom, said she was heartbroken when she learned more American lives were lost, especially on the way out. “It’s heart-wrenching and heartbreaking to know that families are going to go through...