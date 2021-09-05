CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

National news in brief

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean, shifting the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday. The move followed more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search-and-rescue flights...

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#The U S Navy#Pacific#Mh 60s#3rd District Court#Pentagon#The White House#Shanksville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryMilitaryTimes

Retired Marine Corps colonel pleads guilty for role in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal

A retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel implicated in the so-called “Fat Leonard” scandal pleaded guilty Friday to accepting more than $67,000 in hotel stays, extravagant meals and other perks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Southern California. Enrico DeGuzman, 63, was indicted in 2017 with eight...
AccidentsVoice of America

5 Missing in US Navy Helicopter Crash Off San Diego Declared Dead

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy on Saturday declared dead the five missing crew members of a helicopter that crashed off the coast of California this week, as recovery operations continued. "The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crew members of an MH-60S helicopter crash deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has...
Garden Grove, CAoc-breeze.com

Garden Grove native serves the U.S. Navy in San Diego

Petty Officer 1st Class Junie Delacruz-Vukovich, a native of Garden Grove, California, serves the U.S. Navy with Mine Division TWELVE operating out of San Diego, California. Delacruz-Vukovich joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Delacruz-Vukovich serves as a damage controlman. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to further my...
San Diego, CAcbs19news

U.S. Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing. The San Diego Union-Tribune quotes a brief Naval Safety Center crash summary...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn native serves with Helicopter Squadron in San Diego

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Alexis, a native of Brooklyn, New York, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California. “I wanted to do something different than what was expected of me,” said Alexis. Alexis joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Alexis serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, September 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to detail his administration’s plan to put pressure on private businesses, federal agencies and schools to enact stricter vaccination mandates and testing policies. The delta variant continues its spread across the United States, pushing the country’s daily average caseload over 150,000 for the first time since late January and killing roughly 1,500 people a day. Biden is set to deliver a speech at 5 p.m. Eastern time (2 p.m. Pacific time) that will address about six areas where his administration can encourage — or, at this point, push — more eligible Americans to receive vaccines, according to the White House.
Charleston, TNWrcbtv.com

Dalton native earns qualification aboard USS Charleston

A Dalton native has been awarded an Enlisted Air Warfare Specialist certificate by the U.S. NAVY. First class Mineman Danielle Epperson was presented the certificate at an award ceremony on August 31 aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). The Charleston is a part of the Destroyer Squadron...
Afghanistantelegraphherald.com

Cyr: Lessons learned in 20 years since 9/11

The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in the skies over Pennsylvania, demands considered reflection. Two decades provide useful distance for relatively dispassionate discussion of how we reacted to...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Washington StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy