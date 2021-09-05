CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAY'S PICKS: Lynn Shelton's 'Sword of Trust' a sweet, small movie

By RAY IVEY
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. “Sword of Trust” (2019): Writer/director Lynn Shelton comes to my rescue again with another small movie about actual humans doing actual human things. This time around, it’s a world- and love-weary pawn shop owner (Marc Maron) who meets a couple (Michaela Watkins and Jillian Bell) who have what they claim is a very special sword to sell. Well, do they? Is this sword really a historical artifact that can “prove” that the Civil War didn’t turn out the way the history books told us it did? Along the way we meet an odd assortment of local … let’s just call them revisionists. Shelton herself has a couple of nice cameos as Maron’s problematic ex. The movie is slight, but sweet. Sadly, Shelton died the year after this film came out.

