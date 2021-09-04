CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12th Planet

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2th Planet’s Supernova tour blasts through El Rey Theatre on Saturday September 4 🌌🚀. Tickets on sale Friday June 25 at 10am local time — http://rb.ht/12thPlanetABQ21. Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers in New Mexico, mask usage is highly encouraged at our events. The party only continues if we are safe.

www.abqtodo.com

