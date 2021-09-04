12th Planet

This article was contributed by David Baumgartner as part of a local series on astronomy. “So much to see in the heavens above, so little time, and with such a small 3’’ telescope what can I possibly see? I hear that all the time. You would be surprised what a 3” telescope will find for you on those clear dark nights. The problem is one doesn’t know where to look. That is an awful big target to look at. So with a couple of uneventful evenings with your scope you disgustedly put a cover over it and stash it in the garage or some available space in a closet. And it stays there unused for years until a Real Estate Broker, who just happens to be interested in astronomy, goes through your home to give you a market analysis to sell your home. O.K. this nice Realtor may be me. I can’t tell you how many times I find these telescopes, large and small, hidden away unused because the owner gets so frustrated because they don’t know where to look. So before you know it the owners, along with the nice Realtor and the uncovered scope, are spending the night looking at the planets available. The planets are the neatest objects to look at with a small telescope or binoculars, if you just know where to look. I may have mentioned that already.