Stewardship, by definition, is an ethic that embodies the responsible planning and management of resources. When applied to owning property and land in Routt County, it is critical that all landowners understand the importance of land stewardship. And as our community continues to grow, it is every landowner’s, both new and existing, responsibility to care for their property. There is a rural saying that “good fences make good neighbors.” That is just one small part of being a good community member and responsible landowner.