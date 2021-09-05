VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast

View more in
Environment
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Las Cruces, NM|El Paso News
A Hot Saturday; Storms Return Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
This was this morning’s sunrise in Las Cruces, captured by Penny Dunklee. See the bird on the wire? Poor thing. He already looks hot, and Saturday will be a little hotter. Here’s your forecast…. FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear for the perfect football Friday night! The south breeze...
Environment|WMUR.com
Video: Sunny, mild Saturday
The weekend is here an it gets off to a great start, weatherwise, ahead of a few changes Sunday and more next week. Any early evening spot shower ends otherwise tonight will become clear and cool (43-52 from north to south). Saturday will be sunny and pleasantly mild (72-76 for...
Comments / 0