Eagle, MI

Obituary for Paul Andrew Maag

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Andrew Maag, age 83, of Eagle, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on October 15, 1937, the son of Walter and Margaret (Brozany) Maag. Paul was a lifelong farmer in the Eagle area and retired from General Motors after 47 years of service. He enjoyed going to casinos, tinkering in the garage and working on farm equipment. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Theodore and Francis Maag; and sister, Patricia (Edward) Pohl. Surviving are his son, Harry (special friend, Lorri Selleck) Maag; his granddaughter, Stacy (Andrew) DeJong; his granddaughter, McKendry DeJong; his brothers, Brice (Donna) Maag and Terry (Sharon) Maag and a very special friend, Diane Sandbrook. Per Paul’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Eagle, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
