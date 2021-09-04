Fresh Ideas for Mission Area

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 9, 2021. The City of Santa Barbara announces that Transportation Planning and Parking Manager, Rob Dayton, has retired from the City. Throughout his 30-year career, he has been instrumental in bringing traffic congestion cures, such as roundabouts to our City, as well as tens of millions of dollars in bicycle and pedestrian projects. Rob was responsible for conceiving projects that went beyond transportation and that brought important benefits to our community. Signature examples of Rob’s contributions include the Shoreline Park (Path) Expansion to Ledbetter Beach, Cacique Street Freeway Undercrossing, Las Positas/Cliff Roundabout, and the Las Positas/Modoc Multi-Purpose Pathway.
