Politics

Fresh Ideas for Mission Area

By Elly Bajor, S.B.
Santa Barbara Independent
 6 days ago

Thank you to the City Council for your wise vote for safety and preservation of the Mission Creek bridge and the entire Old Mission historic area, which will finally provide opportunities for progress. I think new plans and fresh ideas can now begin. For example, if safety for the school...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

#School Children#The City Council
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

City of Santa Barbara Announces the Retirement of Transportation Planning and Parking Manager, Rob Dayton

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 9, 2021. The City of Santa Barbara announces that Transportation Planning and Parking Manager, Rob Dayton, has retired from the City. Throughout his 30-year career, he has been instrumental in bringing traffic congestion cures, such as roundabouts to our City, as well as tens of millions of dollars in bicycle and pedestrian projects. Rob was responsible for conceiving projects that went beyond transportation and that brought important benefits to our community. Signature examples of Rob’s contributions include the Shoreline Park (Path) Expansion to Ledbetter Beach, Cacique Street Freeway Undercrossing, Las Positas/Cliff Roundabout, and the Las Positas/Modoc Multi-Purpose Pathway.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Seeks Volunteers!

Santa Barbara, CA. September 7, 2021 – Do you enjoy meeting and taling with people from California, across the US, and around the world? Do you want to share your love of our beautiful harbor? Would you like the best view in Santa Barbara right outside your window? Do you have three hours a week to volunteer? If so, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is the place for you!
Visual Artokmag.com

A Mission to Enrich

There’s nothing quite like visiting a new place and noticing beautiful pieces of art about town – or simply moving through the day and noticing artwork that raises the spirits. These encounters can be discouragingly rare, but the city of Edmond has changed that for their residents and visitors. “The...
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Council tables dredging option following bid talk

The Columbus City Council postponed voting on a proposal for dredging the Quail Run Golf Course irrigation lake after there was some confusion about one of the bids. During the council’s Tuesday meeting Cornhusker Dredging owner Ty Green said the bid he submitted was not the same amount that he bid nor was it accurate to the work the city is looking for on the project.
Gardeninggoodhousekeeping.com

7 Fresh Ideas for Bringing Nature Into Your Home

After plenty of time staying inside, nature’s call might seem particularly loud right about now. And there are many ways to answer it without committing to, say, a weekend camping trip if that’s not your sort of thing. With a few easy tweaks, you can experience the great outdoors from the comfort of your own home—even if you don’t have much of a backyard or even a single blade of grass to speak of.
ProtestsNewsday

Area leaders display poor ideas on masks

I cannot figure out what I am most horrified about after reading "Smithtown rally protests masking" [News, Sept. 5]. The photo tells it all: a tightly clustered mob of protesters without masks, some with their children, subjecting them to potential exposure to the virus as well as witnessing their ill-conceived arguments. They ignore that some children are succumbing to the coronavirus, especially from the more virulent delta strain.
Long Beach, CAlongbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Rescue Mission seeks volunteers for all areas

LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Rescue Mission is actively looking to fill volunteer positions throughout the many departments that support its members. Immediate positions as Security, Clerk, and Receivers in the warehouse are available in the Mission Thrift Store, 709 West Anaheim Street. The store is currently run by staff, members of the New Life program, and local volunteers. Due to a recent spike in theft, the Mission wishes to have more volunteers present in the store to prevent future incidents. Volunteers with in-depth knowledge of online sales and product /inventory pricing are also desperately needed.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: Folk Festival Frustrations at Town Hall

Community member Dwight Vilhauer stood up to address the Pagosa Springs Town Council on Tuesday, September 7, during ‘public comment’ and expressed his displeasure with the restrictions instituted at the 25th annual Four Corners Folk Festival. And because that music event had been held, as always, in Reservoir Hill Park...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

College Dreams in Reach Thanks to Elks Scholarships

Bill Migliacci, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 Scholarship Chairman, is proud to announce the start of the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student contest. The MVS scholarship is available to High School Seniors who are United States Citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
Isla Vista, CASanta Barbara Independent

Isla Vista Community Services District Approves 2021-2022 Budget

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board unanimously approved the $1.46 million 2021-22 fiscal year budget at the August 24th Board meeting. The budget outlines diversified funding sources with roughly a third of the revenue outside of the Utility User’s Tax. The budget reflects community vision and a statement of values for the Isla Vista community. The budget delivers quality services while strengthening and expanding in a scalable manner.
AgricultureTexarkana Gazette

Cleaning farm-fresh eggs

Dear Heloise: I buy my eggs from a farm where the chickens, geese and turkeys run free. The eggs are sold in cardboard egg cartons, ungraded, and they have not been cleaned, at least not much. They have no straw on them, but they appear to sometimes have smears of feces and other materials, which mostly wash off in warm water and dishwashing liquid.
Fort Wayne, INblackhawk.fyi

Missions Presentation: NYC Mission Trip

We invite you to attend the next Missions Presentation this Sunday, September 12, at 9:00am in the High School Commons. We will be hearing from this summer’s NYC Mission Trip team (and hear about an exciting opportunity to join God in what He is doing right here in Fort Wayne!).
Trinity, FLsuncoastnews.com

Discover Trinity: Fresh-food markets helping area grow strong

TRINITY — Warm and friendly, Nikki Dermott doesn't come across like a woman leading a revolution. However, the supervisor of the Starkey Market is one small part of a national movement aimed at providing fresh, local, healthy foods for people willing to spend a little bit more to get a lot more.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Discussions with the Candidates

Join Santa Barbara Independent reporters as they sit down with the Santa Barbara City Mayoral, District 6, and District 4 candidates. All discussions will be held live on Zoom. Register in advance via the links below. Santa Barbara City Mayor. Moderated by Nick Welsh. Wednesday, October 6, 5:30pm. Live on...
Sheldon, IAkicdam.com

City of Sheldon Exploring Potential Changes to Recycling Program

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon is exploring some options for potential changes to its recycling program. City Manager Sam Kooiker tells KICD News the proposed changes would not do away with recycling entirely in Sheldon just change where residents and businesses go to dispose of materials. Kooiker says...
Mukilteo, WAmukilteobeacon.com

Progressive solutions needed for Mukilteo | Letter to the Editor

According to his signs, it seems Peter Zieve doesn't realize that Mukilteo is not a small town. Typically a. town that reaches between 20,000 and 30,000 is considered a small city. The 2020 census indicates an increase in both diversity and population, which is now 21,538. We do not need...
New Wilmington, PAwcn247.com

Fresh Faces: Adjusting to College

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Sydney Lokay is one of the only first-years I have talked to that enjoyed orientation. Even at my previous school, I don’t think I met someone who actually enjoyed orientation. “It was long and tedious,” Lokay said. “But it helped the transition because it forced you...

