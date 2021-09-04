Pet of the Week

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHHowzit? Did you know that my name Nalu means “wave”? As you can see, I certainly did! I’m a water-loving 9-year- old surfer boy that absolutely loves the beach! Once, I even tried to fit my frame right onto a paddleboard when the waves (or should I say Nalus) were looking real cherry. And when there’s no surf … I’m a super snuggle bug that loves to shower everyone I meet with cuddles and kisses. So if you are looking for the ultimate beach buddy, then ask for an appointment to meet me today!

