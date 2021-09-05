Virginia Universities Start Kicking Out Unvaccinated Students
Some Virginia universities have started kicking out students who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and other institutions may start following suit. Virginia Tech disenrolled 134 students this week who did not receive the vaccine. Before that, the University of Virginia disenrolled 288 students, and William & Mary withdrew 42 students for the same reason. All three universities require students be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they receive a medical or religious exemption.tennesseestar.com
