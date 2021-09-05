CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil Questions Why Biden Admin Shuttered Trump Era Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau Before Afghanistan Withdrawal

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-01-WI) is questioning why the Biden administration shuttered the Trump era Contingency and Crisis Response (CCR) Bureau prior to withdrawing from Afghanistan. Steil co-wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with another Representative, saying that he believes the decision to shut down the CCR made the Afghanistan situation worse.

