CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona Expected to Follow Texas’s Abortion Heartbeat Law

By Rachel Alexander
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the U.S. Supreme Court refusing to block a Texas law banning abortions at six weeks when fetal heartbeats begin, Arizona’s Republican-dominated legislature is expected to enact a similar law. Until now, federal courts had struck down several laws regulating abortion enacted in Arizona. The unusual nature of the Texas law — allowing citizens to sue in order to enforce it instead of the state — is why a 5-4 majority on SCOTUS allowed the significant intrusion into Roe v. Wade.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Scotus#Center#The Arizona Legislature#Capitol Media Services#The New York Times#Hb 2140#Senate#Christian Headlines#The Supreme Court#The Arizona Sun Times#The Star News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Texas StateNew York Post

AOC mocked by conservatives after Texas abortion ban argument

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being criticized for her use of the term “menstruating persons” as she lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his new six-week abortion ban. The far-left New York congresswoman called Abbott “deeply ignorant” on Tuesday over the Lone Star State’s new law that prohibits almost...
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution" and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

AG argues in support of Arizona's strict abortion law

PHOENIX -- Arizona is free to tell women they can't have an abortion if the reason is because of genetic fetal defect, even if it is prior to viability, the state's top prosecutor is arguing. In a new court filing, Attorney General Mark Brnovich acknowledges that SB 1457, approved earlier...
Texas StateHarvard Health

Does Texas’ abortion law presage the end of Roe v. Wade?

Last week, after a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court of the United States declined an emergency request to block a new law in Texas that effectively bans abortion after six weeks – earlier than many women know they are pregnant. Unusually, the law is not enforced by criminal prosecutions, but rather by empowering members of the public to sue abortion providers and those who “aid and abet” a person seeking one.
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Abortion Law Pushes Pro-Life vs. Abortion Debate into Virginia Campaigns

Voting in Virginia begins in less than two weeks, and abortion law is taking center stage in Virginia’s statewide races. Democratic candidates are highlighting a controversial Texas law as an example of what Republicans would push for, while Republicans point to a late-term abortion bill that Virginia Democrats pushed for in 2019. On Friday, GOP lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears said on Newsmax that she would support a heartbeat bill in Virginia.
Texas Statenewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Time to follow Texas abortion law

I was surprised by the extent of the opinion piece you printed from the Dean for Undergraduate Education at American University, Jessica Waters, in which she says “I’m done with Compromising with Anti-Choice Extremists.” I hope that means she gives up, but I doubt she means that. As is well...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
Texas StateWashington Times

What’s legal, what’s not under the new Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court declining to block a pro-life law in Texas this month that curtails most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected has motivated lawmakers in red states to mirror the legislation. Though the law is still facing legal challenges, the high court in a 5-4 move did not...
San Francisco, CAindybay.org

Protest Texas Abortion Law

Help get the word out, San Francisco will not sit idly by while reproductive rights are eviscerated! Your own signs welcome and we will have a large banner AND... (come as you are or in black) --Handmaidens. (we have costumes to loan!) The red cloak of 'The Handmaid's Tale' is...
Texas StateKEYT

READ: Nancy Pelosi responds to SCOTUS ruling on Texas abortion law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Thursday to the Supreme Court’s denial of a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. “Upon our return, the House will bring up Congresswoman Judy Chu’s Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine into law reproductive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy